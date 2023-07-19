CITN embarks on road show to sensitise Nigerians on Tax

Mr Kennedy Iwundu, the Chairman, CITN, Abuja chapter who led members on a road walk said in Abuja that taxation remained the major source of income for many countries. He said payment of taxes is the major sustainable source of revenue, adding that the CITN was on a road show to create awareness for tax payers.

This according to him is for the citizens to know that they have civic responsibility in paying their taxes, while commending the effort of revenue agencies in the country.

“We are also telling revenue agencies that they are trying their best to collect revenue for the government and to also tell government to use the tax payers money appropriately and in a more transparent manner. “

This according to him would enable the people to pay more in order for the country to have more sustainability when it comes to economic growth and development.

He said though Nigeria was yet to achieve its tax drive, adding that the government needed to create social trust so that the money they were paying in term of taxes could be accounted for and used judiciously.

He said such deliverables from the citizenry taxes would help to reduce corruption and ensure that people had the requisite social palliatives.

“In many countries, you may decide not to use you car but the train, that is what we are advocating, Abuja is supposed to have a lite train,

“So when people begin to see government job being done seeing palliatives, they will pay more. In some countries you have free healthcare, free education among others''.

He said the citizenry must be paying their taxes to enjoy such privilege, adding that when people see government providing amenities they would pay their taxes.

He said that tax payers should know what government was using their money for, while urging the administration of President Bola Tinubu to demonstrate trust and account for the taxes paid.

Esther Ogugua, the Vice Chairman, CITN, FCT said the tax walk advocacy was to create awareness, while commending the tax reform agenda of the President. He described the tax reform of the president as impactful and progressive, while commending the president for giving that shift on the implementation of finance Act of 2023.