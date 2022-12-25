Christmas: Be hopeful, God has not forsaken Nigeria – CAN President

In a Christmas message on Saturday in Lagos, Okoh said the mystery of the birth of Jesus Christ as a Messiah came in handy now that the nation is on the verge of transition to new leadership that would pacify the people from anxieties.

According to him, the 2022 Christmas celebration amidst uncertainty in the face of challenges, can be likened to the sufferings of the Israelites as a result of the disobedience of their leaders to forsake God because of material things.

“God will always save us through our Lord Jesus Christ.

“The message of Christmas is of peace and oneness. It is to express love to our neighbours regardless of their religion, ethnicity, or political leanings.

“Our political leaders especially those jostling to lead the country, should use the season to reflect on the good ways of Jesus Christ to give them directives when they assume office.”

The CAN president appealed to Nigerians not to allow the fear of insecurity in the land to hinder them from coming out en mass during the forthcoming general elections to vote for credible candidates of their choice.