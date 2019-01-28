The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) has adjourned its trial of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, indefinitely due to an order of the Court of Appeal.

Onnoghen is facing six charges of non and fraudulent declaration of assets relating to his failure to declare a series of bank accounts, denominated in local and foreign currencies, as required by law.

President Muhammadu Buhari controversially suspended Onnoghen and inaugurated Justice Ibrahim Tanko as the acting CJN last week based on an order of the CCT, a move that has attracted outrage from opposition parties and the international community.

During the resumption of the hearing on Monday, January 28, 2019, the Danladi Umar-led CCT said Onnoghen's trial will stall in accordance with an order of the Court of Appeal.

The Court of Appeal ruled on Thursday, January 24, that the CCT should suspend Onnoghen's trial till the determination of appeals filed at the appellate court by the CJN.

Onnoghen argued before the court that the CCT arraignment is unconstitutional and lacking merit, and asked for it to be stopped.

The three-member panel of the court, led by Abdul Aboki, adjourned its main ruling on the appeals till January 30.

