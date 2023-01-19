ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

CBN to sanction banks dispensing old Naira notes

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has vowed to sanction commercial banks still dispensing old Naira notes ahead of the Jan. 31 deadline for the cessation of the currencies as legal tender.

Naira-Notes (PremiumTimes)
Naira-Notes (PremiumTimes)
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Represented by Mr Atiku Mohammed-Nasir, CBN’s Director of Security Service, Emefiele urged the traders and residents of the state to embrace the redesigned notes for their transactions.

He reminded them that the old N200, N500 and N1,000 notes would cease to be legal tender on Jan. 31, hence all in possession of the old note should take them to the banks.

Henceforth, When you go to any commercial bank and you are issued the old N200, N500 and N1,000 do not collect because they would become useless as from Jan. 31.

“We will henceforth sanction any bank found guilty of dispensing the old Naira notes at ATMs or over the counters to customers.

“The CBN has supplied adequate new Naira notes to the various commercial banks. If any bank issue you old Naira notes, report such bank to the CBN for appropriate action,” he said.

The CBN governor insisted that there would be no extension of the Jan. 31 deadline for the termination of the old notes despite appeals for an extension by the traders.

He, therefore, urged to traders to make haste and change their monies before the deadline.

Emefiele encouraged traders and other residents to embrace e-banking for their transactions, saying the policy would go a long way to address insecurity and improve the nation’s economy.

Also speaking, Shehu Yakubu, Lafia Branch Controller, CBN, advised the traders and other stakeholders to take the redesigned Naira notes policy seriously by changing their old notes before the deadline.

Yakubu noted that failure to adhere to the instruction, the old notes starched in homes and other places outside the banks would no longer be acceptable and become like toilet tissue paper.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the CBN team also visited some commercial banks in Lafia to ascertain the level of compliance to its directive on the dispensing of new Naira notes through the Automated Teller Machines (ATM).

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Don't vote candidates with untraceable wealth, questionable characters - Obi

Don't vote candidates with untraceable wealth, questionable characters - Obi

CBN to sanction banks dispensing old Naira notes

CBN to sanction banks dispensing old Naira notes

Elite can make great difference in Nigeria – Osinbajo

Elite can make great difference in Nigeria – Osinbajo

Coalition seeks law against sex ‘buying’ in Nigeria

Coalition seeks law against sex ‘buying’ in Nigeria

Appeal Court affirms Akanimo Udofia as APC gov candidate for Akwa Ibom

Appeal Court affirms Akanimo Udofia as APC gov candidate for Akwa Ibom

CBN commends banks as ATMs dispense new notes in Jos

CBN commends banks as ATMs dispense new notes in Jos

FG performs groundbreaking for 116 housing units for civil servants

FG performs groundbreaking for 116 housing units for civil servants

SDP deputy governorship candidate defects to APC in Cross River

SDP deputy governorship candidate defects to APC in Cross River

Scarcity: Lagos to regulate petrol marketers’ operation to curb traffic

Scarcity: Lagos to regulate petrol marketers’ operation to curb traffic

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria-Immigration-Service recently approved the promotion of its junior officers. (Travelwahala)

Nigeria Immigration Service opens portal for 2023 recruitment exercise

Nigeria-Immigration-Service recently approved the promotion of its junior officers. (Travelwahala)

Immigration announces 2023 recruitment exercise, how to Apply

Drambi Vandi allegedly murdered Bolanle Raheem, a pregnant lawyer on Chistmas day in Lagos (Vanguard)

Bolanle Raheem: Police officer involved in pregnant lawyer’s murder pleads not guilty

CAN fumes as bandits burn Catholic Priest alive in Niger. [Twitter:Aisha Wakaso via Punch]

Bandits burn Catholic Priest alive in Niger, CAN fumes