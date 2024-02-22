Catholic Bishops task FG to take urgent action on insecurity, economic hardship
The CBCN made the call in a communiqué issued and made available to newsmen at the end of its First Plenary Meeting on Thursday, in Abuja.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the First Plenary Meeting is with the theme: "Synodality and the state of the nation”.
Highlighting the security challenges in the country, which include attacks by insurgents, armed herdsmen, bandits and kidnappers, leading to displacement and economic hardship, they called for urgent action should be taken.
On economic reforms, the CBCN acknowledged the government efforts but noted concerns about the impact on its citizens.
They recommended measures to promote social cohesion, including creating a conducive environment for agriculture and establishing small-scale industries in rural areas.
The Bishops also noted the critical role of the media in promoting good governance and urged the government to support media freedom and responsible journalism.
The CBCN’s communiqué provided a roadmap for addressing key national challenges and emphasised the need for collaborative efforts for the common good.
