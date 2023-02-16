ADVERTISEMENT
Cash crisis: Old N200 will be made available immidiately– Emefiele

Ima Elijah

Emefiele also pledged that the old N200 notes will be promptly made available to the Nigerian populace.

CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele. [guardian]
Godwin Emefiele, the esteemed Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, has disclosed that he held a meeting with the distinguished leaders of the country's 15 commercial banks.

The meeting: Emefiele confirmed his attendance at a high-level conference between President Muhammadu Buhari and the House of Representatives adhoc committee at the presidential villa.

The meeting placed the newly proposed naira redesign and naira swap policy as its primary focus.

During this summit, he deliberated on strategies to ameliorate the persistent scarcity of cash in the nation, which arose in response to Buhari's directives in his recent national address.

What Buhari said: Buhari specifically instructed that the previous N200 notes be reintroduced into the monetary stream and be regarded as acceptable legal tender until the 10th of April.

The resolution: Emefiele also pledged that the old N200 notes will be promptly made available to the Nigerian populace.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

