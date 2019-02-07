Cambodian Police authorities have revealed on Thursday, February 7, 2019 that three Nigerians were arrested as part of a drug trafficking ring.

Narcis-Manuel Olaru, a Romanian, was arrested by Cambodian authorities while he was trying to smuggle 5 kilograms (11 pounds) of methamphetamine onto a flight bound for Hong Kong on Wednesday, February 6.

According to Cambodia's Deputy National Police Chief, Mok Chito, Olaru was apprehended at the airport in Siem Reap in northeastern Cambodia.

The drug was found in four plastic packets inside a luggage belonging to the Romanian who led authorities to his accomplices in Phnom Penh.

According to the report by Associated Press, Chito revealed that the arrest of the gang was a result of nearly a month of investigation following a tip-off from Japanese police who were informed about the gang by an alleged drug trafficker arrested there last month.

While Chito didn't name the Nigerians, he disclosed that the suspects confessed to have received the drug from Laos and was trying to smuggle it to New Zealand.