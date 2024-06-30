Businessman rewards policeman who rejected ₦150m bribe with land

Okoye, who is the Managing Director/CEO of Vegas Homes Ltd, said at a party he organised to honour the policeman that Sini’s rejection of the bribe was an act that helped him retain his most valuable assets – integrity and peace of mind – which he maintained are his core values in life.

Okoye said Sini’s conduct remains exemplary and should inspire others and Nigerians to note that the Nigerian Police Force has men of integrity and good conduct and reminded citizens that indeed police are our friend.

He said, “SP Sini’s actions have not only brought honour to himself and the Nigeria Police Force but have also inspired countless others to stand firm against corruption and uphold the highest ethical standards.

“His integrity serves as a beacon of hope, demonstrating that even in challenging circumstances, it is possible to remain true to one’s values.

“This honour is aimed at not only appreciating the laudable conduct of Superintendent Ibrahim Sini but to demonstrating that society appreciates individuals of integrity and good conduct.

“We want to also show that the Nigerian Police Force has officers that are professional and who live above board; with the right incentives to engage in meaningful policing they can be worthy examples,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defendant, a Lagos-based businessman (names withheld) who was alleged to have offered the policeman the 150 million naira bribe had been arraigned at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Abuja in 2023.

The Inspector General of Police, through his counsel, Simon Lough (SAN) had brought the charge against the defendant on the allegation that he offered the policeman the said sum to suppress an investigation regarding a petition against him by an international oil firm operating in Nigeria.

The charge further indicated that the defendant made a partial payment of 50 million naira to a team of investigators led by one Ibrahim Ezekiel Sini, of the Federal Investigation Bureau.

Speaking at the party organised in his honour, Sini said he rejected the bribe to retain his most valuable assets – integrity and peace of mind.

According to him, the two elements are his core values in life.

“I am very happy to be here and I want to thank the organisers of this programme.

“They have surpassed my imagination and have added more grease to my elbow.

“I remember when the incident happened, the person in question asked me if I wanted to be rich.

“It was an opportunity for me to be rich. The bribe was offered to enable him to escape abroad and to influence me to write a favourable report about him after the investigation.

“I said to him that it depended on the kind of riches he was talking about because I would like to have riches that would make it difficult to lay my head down and sleep at night.

“So, I decided to do the right thing so that I can have peace of mind, not just for myself but for my organisation, that is, the Nigeria Police Force and also for the country at large,” he said.

He called on the youth to stand for justice and integrity always no matter the circumstances.

He further advised young people in the country not to trade their integrity for anything immoral.

“Integrity counts. It is possible to be in the middle of a lot of challenges and storms of life and still be upright.

“Nigeria is our country and Nigeria shall be great,” he added.

While presenting the title deeds of the land to Sini, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Commissioner of Police, Mr Benneth Igweh said the policeman’s conduct has brought pride to the Nigerian Police.

“We are proud of you, I want to let you know that your conduct has brought pride to the Nigeria Police Force and I will continue to look out for you and encourage you to be the best example for others to follow.

“We urge other members of the force to emulate SP Sini.

