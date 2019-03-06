President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to work harder for the progress of the country in his second term.

The president won the recently-conducted presidential election and will be sworn in for a second term on May 29, even though his victory is being contested by main opponent, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

While addressing the leadership of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, Buhari vowed to not let Nigerians down,

"This is my last lap, I will try to work harder. I assure you, I will not let you down," he said.

The president won the election with 15,191,847 votes, and was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Second-placed Atiku, who polled 11,262,978 votes, described the election as the worst in Nigeria's history and has already filed an ex parte application before the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal to compel INEC to give it access to inspect materials used for the 2019 presidential election.

In a motion, dated March 4, filed by Chief Chris Uche (SAN) on behalf of Atiku and the PDP, the aggrieved parties asked the tribunal to compel INEC to grant them permission to inspect the Voters Registers, the Smart Card Reader Machines, ballot papers and other vital documents used to conduct the election.

INEC, President Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) were listed as the three respondents in the motion.