Buhari to unveil new colours for Nigerian Army ahead of Tinubu's inauguration

Ima Elijah

President Buhari set to unveil new national and regimental colours for Nigerian Army ahead of May 29 inauguration.

President Muhammadu Buhari with the troops of the Nigerian Army fighting Boko Haram terrorists in Borno. [ProfZulum]

This was announced by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, at a media briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

Nwachukwu disclosed that the last Trooping and Presentation of Colours Parade for the units was conducted in 2007, and since then, new units have been established and operationalised in line with the increasing operational commitments of the army as well as provisions of its extant Order of Battle (ORBAT).

The Army spokesperson explained that the colours in the Army have been used in multiple operations in various geopolitical zones as well as foreign countries, hence deserving presentation of new ones.

According to Nwachukwu, “In line with the traditions, customs and ethics of the Nigerian Army, trooping and presentation of colours parade 2023 will be conducted to retire torn or worn out colours.

"A total of 81 units will, therefore, be participating in the parade; 53 colours will be due for retirement, while 28 will be presented to new units”.

President Buhari, who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, will be the special guest of honour and the reviewing officer during the parade on Thursday, 27 April, 2023.

The parade is an important event in the Nigerian Army as it is used to mark the changing of colours of the units.

This is done to retire old and worn-out colours and present new ones.

The colours, which are usually a symbol of honour, are presented to a unit to recognise their achievements and service to the country.

The Nigerian Army is expected to showcase their strength and readiness at the parade, which will be attended by top government officials, military officers, and foreign dignitaries.

Alexa play 'Location' by Burna Boy: The parade will take place at the Eagle Square, Abuja, and it is expected to attract a large crowd of Nigerians who are eager to witness the historic event.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

