President Muhammadu Buhari has told the Senate that the appointment or sack of service chiefs is a presidential prerogative only he can exercise.

The president said this in response to a motion moved by lawmakers on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, urging service chiefs to step down so that new ones can be appointed.

The motion was raised by Senator Ali Ndume who expressed concerns about human losses being suffered by troops of the Armed Forces especially those fighting terrorists and bandits in many areas of the northern region.

In a statement by the presidency hours after Tuesday's resolution, Buhari said the decision is up to him.

"The Presidency notes today’s Senate resolution, and reiterates that appointment or sack of Service Chiefs is a Presidential prerogative. President Buhari, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, will do what is in the best interest of the country at all times," the statement read.

All four service chiefs are long overdue for retirement, but Buhari is unwilling to let them go for what many believe to be a lack of trust in the military structure. L-R: Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff; Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Ibik–Eke Ibns; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar [ICIR]

Calls for Buhari to sack the service chiefs have been made several times in the past as many have expressed doubt in their abilities to contain the terrible insecurity situation in Nigeria.

Even though he has issued them several warnings in the past, Buhari has also indefinitely extended the tenure of all service chiefs beyond natural expiration of their service.