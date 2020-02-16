Mr Sunday Aghaeze, the Personal Assistant to the President (Photo – Presidency), confirmed this development in pictorial reports on Sunday.

According to the presidential aide, the Islamic scholar was accompanied on the visit by his children with the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, in attendance at the meeting.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that both Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi and Adamu Adamu are from Bauchi State.

The president had on Saturday congratulated Islamic scholar on the conferment of an honorary doctorate degree by the Federal University, Lafia, Nasarawa State, in recognition of his contributions to knowledge and learning.

He described the cleric as an outstanding scholar and teacher who towered above many in the field of learning, adding that ”the renowned scholar is a very lucky man who has successfully brought up his children to pursue the path of discipline and scholarship “.

Buhari noted that given Bauchi’s encyclopaedic knowledge and vast influence in Africa, ”it is impossible to find the right adjectives that can adequately do justice to his extraordinary virtues and gifts”.

He said: “Dahiru Bauchi’s physical rigour and mental acuity despite his age are admirable and incredible, sometimes making you wonder if this scholar is in his 40s.”

NAN reports that the outcome of the meeting between the president and the Islamic preacher was still being awaited as at the time of filing this report.