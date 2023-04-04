The sports category has moved to a new website.

Buhari sacks NASENI boss 24hrs after granting him tenure extension till 2025

Bayo Wahab

Haruna is said to have completed two tenures of five years each in the agency.

President Muhammadu Buhari
The president’s order was stated in a circular on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha.

The president had earlier granted a two-year tenure extension for Haruna from 2nd April, 2023 to 2nd of April, 2025.

The joint action congress of the staff unions in NASENI, also on Monday, April 3, 2023, expressed their support for the extension.

They said the extension would help to consolidate many ongoing inventions and interventions in different sectors of the country.

But according to the circular, the order by the President “followed the reversal of the extension in office granted by the President from April 2, 2023, to April 2, 2025 due to the fact that the EVC had completed two tenures of five years each in the organisation.

“The President appreciates the contributions of Professor Haruna in the development of the engineering infrastructure sub-sector of the economy, and wishes him success in his future endeavours.”

Haruna has completed two tenures of five years each in the organization.






