President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his condolences to the government and people of Rivers over the passing of legal icon, author and law professor, Justice Adolphus Karibi-Whyte.

The President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, conveyed the message in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

Buhari prayed that God would comfort those mourning the legal luminary, especially his family, the academia, Nigerian Bar Association and Body of Benchers as well as friends and associates.

He commended Karibi-Whyte’s contributions to law and jurisprudence in Nigeria and beyond, saying that Karibi-Whyte left a legacy of integrity and nationalism.

The president noted that Karibi-Whyte used his knowledge, wisdom and experience in serving the nation.

Buhari also acknowledged that the deceased worked diligently as a scholar for many years before transiting to the judiciary, to pursue his passion of ensuring fairness through the Federal Revenue Court, Court of Appeal and Supreme Court of Nigeria.

He affirmed that Karibi-Whyte played historic roles in growing Nigeria’s legal system, strengthening democratic institutions and shaping the policy direction of many governments and international agencies.

Karibi-Whyte served as Chairman, Nigerian Constitutional Conference, 1994-1995, Counterfeit Currency Tribunal, Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, Committee of Pro-Chancellors of State-Owned Universities as well as Judge and Vice-President of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia at The Hague.

Buhari said that the jurist lived and led by example, set a standard for resourcefulness and patriotism and brought honour to Nigeria.

He prayed God to grant Karibi-Whyte eternal rest.