Buhari mourns former PDP Chairman, Vincent Ogbulafor
President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of Chief Vincent Ogbulafor, former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who passed on Friday at 73.
Read Also
According to the president, the former national chairman will be remembered for his role in the nation’s democratic growth.
He commended the zeal of the late Prince of Olokoro in sustaining the unity and progress of the country.
Buhari prayed that God would accept the soul of the departed, and comfort his family.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Buhari mourns former PDP Chairman, Vincent Ogbulafor
FG set to resume Abuja-Kaduna train services days after release of victims
ASUU strike: Church launches educational fund to support FG
2023 budget: FG to use N81.6m to fight fake news, others
Lagos Govt gets FG's approval to construct new airport in Lekki
PWDs want inclusion in trainings of FRSC, NURTW
Bad roads, insecurity hindering our operations - NIPOST Head
Gov Ikpeazu inaugurates Abia’s PDP Advisory Council for 2023 elections
Foreign loan hinders Abuja/Kano, Port-Harcourt/Maiduguri rail project - FG
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox