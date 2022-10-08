RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari mourns former PDP Chairman, Vincent Ogbulafor

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of Chief Vincent Ogbulafor, former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who passed on Friday at 73.

Late Vincent Ogbulafor.
Late Vincent Ogbulafor.

According to the president, the former national chairman will be remembered for his role in the nation’s democratic growth.

He commended the zeal of the late Prince of Olokoro in sustaining the unity and progress of the country.

Buhari prayed that God would accept the soul of the departed, and comfort his family.

