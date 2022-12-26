ADVERTISEMENT
Buhari mourns Amb. Shehu Malami

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of the former first Nigeria’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Amb. Shehu Malami, Sarkin Sudan of Wurno, who passed away recently.

Amb Shehu Malami (TheNewsChronicle)
Buhari, described the news of the death of the Sokoto Prince and a businessman, Dr Shehu Malami as a great shock and sad development.

Buhari said the late Sarkin Sudan was a renowned business leader respected globally who believed in the country’s economic prowess.

Buhari added that the late former Sarkin Sudan of Wurno was an icon of business as well as industry and a graceful traditionalist whose passing away is a big loss to the entire nation.

The president, on behalf of the government, extended his condolences to the family and friends, Sultanate Council of Sokoto, government and the people of Sokoto State over the irreparable loss.

The president’s message was delivered to the family of the deceased by the Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Muhammadu Maigari-Dingyadi, Katukan Sokoto.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)reports that the late former Envoy, Shehu Malami, who died on Monday, Dec. 19 at a private hospital in Cairo, Egypt was buried on Thursday in his hometown, Sokoto.

News Agency Of Nigeria
