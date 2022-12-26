Buhari mourns Amb. Shehu Malami

Buhari said the late Sarkin Sudan was a renowned business leader respected globally who believed in the country’s economic prowess.

Buhari added that the late former Sarkin Sudan of Wurno was an icon of business as well as industry and a graceful traditionalist whose passing away is a big loss to the entire nation.

The president, on behalf of the government, extended his condolences to the family and friends, Sultanate Council of Sokoto, government and the people of Sokoto State over the irreparable loss.

The president’s message was delivered to the family of the deceased by the Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Muhammadu Maigari-Dingyadi, Katukan Sokoto.