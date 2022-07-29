RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari congratulates new CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Archbishop Daniel Okoh, General Superintendent of Christ Holy Church (Odozi-Obodo), on his election as the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

The President’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement by his media aide, Mr Femi Adesina, on Friday in Abuja.

According to him, the election of Okoh by the very important Christian body is a testament to his devotion to the Church of God in the country and beyond, distinguished vocation as a Christian leader and abiding commitment in promoting ecumenism and interfaith dialogue.

While acknowledging the role CAN played in fostering religious unity and harmony, the President believed that the incoming CAN president would continue to provide the needed leadership for the Church, affirming the Scriptural truth: ‘‘That they all may be one.’’ (John 17:21a)

President Buhari, who had fond memories of his interactions with CAN leadership, said he valued the counsel and spiritual contributions of Christian leaders to nation building by encouraging, advising, strengthening, correcting and criticising those in authority.

He prayed that the tenure of Okoh in this new phase of ministry, would be marked with success, urging the blocs that made up CAN to kindly give the cleric every needed support to excel.

He also wished the outgoing president, Rev Dr Samson Olasupo Ayokunle best wishes in his spiritual and secular endeavours.

