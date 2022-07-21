RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari condoles with Gov. Yahaya of Gombe over sister’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday condoled with Gov. Muhammadu Yahaya of Gombe State on the death of his younger sister, Hajiya Aishatu Umaru.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Gombe state governor, Inuwa Yahaya. [Presidency]
In a condolence message issued by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, on Thursday in Abuja, Buhari said the deceased had made noteworthy contributions to further social empowerment in her community, for which she would be remembered,by so many people.

“I am anguished by her passing away. My thoughts are with her family, her brother the governor and the entire people of Gombe State.

“May Allah accept her soul and reward her good deeds,” he said.

