Buhari came, saw, conquered - MURIC

Prof. Ishaq Akintola, the Executive Director, MURIC, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

“As President Muhammadu Buhari winds up his administration and prepares to hand over power on Monday, May 29 we congratulate him and we thank Allah for his life. Although some Nigerians may not appreciate him at the moment, we have no iota of doubt that his legacy will endure. He is, indeed, the ‘Father of Modern Nigeria.

“No Nigerian leader has gone through so much, yet he survived and achieved victory. A gassing conspiracy theory kept him on hospital bed for eight months, but still he ‘rose from the dead’ and toiled with all his strength to bequeath to Nigeria a lasting memorabilia.

“The most visible sign of his success today in the area of security is the absence of suicide bombers and the closure of many Internally Displaced People (IDP) camps. He subdued Boko Haram and ISWAP and transformed the Nigerian Army into the most deadly fighting machine on the continent of Africa through consistent funding and transparency.

“He completed several Macadam road projects and bridges around the country, particularly the Second Niger Bridge which was recently commissioned. Rail transportation, which was in comatose for more than forty years, has been revived.