BREAKING: Wike's man, Chinda emerges Reps Minority Leader

News Agency Of Nigeria

Rep Ali Isah (PDP-Gombe) also emerged as the Minority Whip of the 10th Assembly of the House.

Rep. Kingsley Chinda.

Chinda, who represents Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency of Rivers, emerged as the leader at a meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in Abuja on Friday.

This followed the withdrawal of Rep. Oluwole Oke (PDO-Osun) who was his main contender from the the race.

