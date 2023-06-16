BREAKING: Wike's man, Chinda emerges Reps Minority Leader
Rep Ali Isah (PDP-Gombe) also emerged as the Minority Whip of the 10th Assembly of the House.
Recommended articles
Chinda, who represents Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency of Rivers, emerged as the leader at a meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in Abuja on Friday.
This followed the withdrawal of Rep. Oluwole Oke (PDO-Osun) who was his main contender from the the race.
Rep Ali Isah (PDP-Gombe) also emerged as the Minority Whip of the 10th Assembly of the House.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
President Tinubu to meet Dangote, Bill Gates Monday
BREAKING: Wike's man, Chinda emerges Reps Minority Leader
Presidential election result was wrongly computed, Dino Melaye tells court
NJC dismisses petitions against Justice Mary Odili, 25 others
Zikoko is now accepting submissions from Nigerian creators worldwide
Tinubu pays glowing tribute to Senator Nnamani’s wife
Subsidy Removal: Niger govt to provide free transport for schools pupils
Police constable who returned missing $800 to pilgrim gets Hajj seat
No religious dominance, superiority in Nigeria - NIREC
Pulse Sports
Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job
Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem
No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze
Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria
I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash
I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move
ADVERTISEMENT