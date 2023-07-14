BREAKING: Nigerian Air Force plane crashes in Benue

Reports say the incident happened on the evening of Friday, July 14, 2023, as the plane, marked FT-7NI trainer aircraft, came down with two pilots on board.

This was confirmed by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, in a statement moments before filing this report.

Gabkwet, however, said the two pilots managed to escape the crash as they successfully ejected from the aircraft, adding that no lives were lost in the incident.

“Luckily, the two pilots on board survived the crash after successfully ejecting from the aircraft. Additionally, there was no loss of lives or damage to any property around the area of impact.

“Both pilots are currently under observation at NAF Base Hospital, Makurdi. Meanwhile, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has constituted a Board of Inquiry to determine the immediate and remote causes of the crash,” he said.