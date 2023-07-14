Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

BREAKING: Nigerian Air Force plane crashes in Benue

Nurudeen Shotayo

The trainer aircraft crashed in Makurdi with two pilots on board.

Nigerian Air Force plane crashes in Benue. (Photo used for illustration)
Nigerian Air Force plane crashes in Benue. (Photo used for illustration)

Recommended articles

Reports say the incident happened on the evening of Friday, July 14, 2023, as the plane, marked FT-7NI trainer aircraft, came down with two pilots on board.

This was confirmed by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, in a statement moments before filing this report.

Gabkwet, however, said the two pilots managed to escape the crash as they successfully ejected from the aircraft, adding that no lives were lost in the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Luckily, the two pilots on board survived the crash after successfully ejecting from the aircraft. Additionally, there was no loss of lives or damage to any property around the area of impact.

“Both pilots are currently under observation at NAF Base Hospital, Makurdi. Meanwhile, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has constituted a Board of Inquiry to determine the immediate and remote causes of the crash,” he said.

Details later….

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Nigerian Air Force plane crashes in Benue

BREAKING: Nigerian Air Force plane crashes in Benue

Rivers LG launches 3 buses to subsidise transportation

Rivers LG launches 3 buses to subsidise transportation

We've zero tolerance for cultism — LASU reacts to incident at Poco Lee's concert

We've zero tolerance for cultism — LASU reacts to incident at Poco Lee's concert

Jigawa governor promises timely payment of corps members’ allowances

Jigawa governor promises timely payment of corps members’ allowances

Remi Tinubu admonishes governors’ wives on commitment to good governance

Remi Tinubu admonishes governors’ wives on commitment to good governance

FG inaugurates 100 motorcycles, 10 vans to boost logistics services

FG inaugurates 100 motorcycles, 10 vans to boost logistics services

Agbekoya lauds Tinubu’s state of emergency declaration on food security

Agbekoya lauds Tinubu’s state of emergency declaration on food security

Court adjourns Doguwa’s suit to allow Kano govt study police report

Court adjourns Doguwa’s suit to allow Kano govt study police report

Court declares Emefiele's arrest invalid

Court declares Emefiele's arrest invalid

Pulse Sports

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former ASUU President Dipo Fasina. [Twitter:NiDCOM]

Missing former ASUU President Dipo Fasina found in Turkey

Kamsiyochukwu Umeh [Arise TV]

JAMB best candidate to share ₦3.25m reward with teachers

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing. [Daily Trust]

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing

Mmesoma Ejikeme was accused of forging her UTME result. [Punch]

Mmesoma confessed to using her phone to manipulate UTME result - Panel