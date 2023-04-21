The sports category has moved to a new website.
Borno Muslims observe Eid-el-Fitr prayers amidst tight security

News Agency Of Nigeria

Two raka’at prayer was led by the Imam Eidain of Borno, Shettima Saleh, at Ramat Square, Borno’s central Eid ground.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that vehicular movements were restricted in the state for a certain period in order to avert any unsuspected incident, especially during the congregation prayers.

The Police Command in the state had announced a total ban on vehicular movements during the prayer time from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m, resulting in the closure of most roads in the metropolis.

A combined personnel comprising the conventional police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, and the Civilian Joint Task Force were also deployed to all prayer grounds to screen worshippers.

Gov. Babagana Zulum, alongside the Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, and the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Umar El kanemi, led thousands of Muslim faithful to observe the Eid-el-Fitr prayers.

Other dignitaries in the congregation included the state Deputy Governor, Alhaji Umar Kadafur; the Minister of State for Agriculture, Malam Mustapha Shehuri; and the APC National Vice Chairman (North), Alhaji Abubakar Kyari.

Delivering his Eid sermon, Shettima admonished the faithful on the importance of six days fasting in the month of Shawwal.

He also offered prayers for the restoration of total peace in Borno, the Northeast region and the entire country.

Meanwhile, the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Umar Garbai El Kanemi, hosted an annual Sallah durbar to mark the Eid celebration.

NAN reports that the Durbar festival, which is an age-long tradition, was observed on Sallah day with district heads, village and ward heads, among other title holders and royal families, march past on horses adorned with traditional regalia.

News Agency Of Nigeria

