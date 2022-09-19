RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Borno govt. releases N50m bursary to Ramat Poly students

News Agency Of Nigeria

Borno Government has released N50 million for payment of bursary for some of the cleared 2,019 students of Ramat Polytechnic, Maiduguri.

Gov Babagana Zulum of Borno State (Channels TV)
Executive Secretary of Borno State Scholarship Board, Mr Bala Isa, made this known on Monday while briefing newsmen in Maiduguri.

Isa, who said that the bursary payment was with immediate effect, urged the students to reciprocate government’s gesture by taking their studies more seriously.

Also speaking, Chairman of National Union of Borno State Students (NUBOSS), Mr Abubakar Wajiro, lauded government for sustaining the bursary payment and urged students to make maximum use of the opportunity provided for them to study.

“On behalf of Borno students, I want to thank Gov. Babagana Zulum for his administration’s commitment to education as well as the management of the State Scholarship Board for ensuring that no qualified student is left out.

“We remain grateful and will not disappoint the government and people of Borno,” Wajiro said.

