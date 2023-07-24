ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

'Borno Govt. ban on metal scavenging affects 1m people' – Dealers

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor stated the measure became necessary to forestall the continued killing of the scavengers, who visit quiet communities in search of metals.

Gov Babagana Zulum of Borno State (Channels TV)
Gov Babagana Zulum of Borno State (Channels TV)

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the government had early this month placed indifinate ban on the rapidly growing business in the state.

Gov. Babagana Zulum, who announced the ban, said the measure became necessary to forestall the continued killing of the scavengers, who visit quiet communities in search of metals.

Government also alleged that there were cases of some scavengers vandalising government property. A former state Chairman of the scavengers, Mohammed Usman, said that no fewer than one million people benefitting from the business became jobless and stranded since the ban was announced.

ADVERTISEMENT

Usman appealed to the government to review the ban to save many affected families from severe hardship.

“We really appreciate the governor for his concern over our safety and will be ready to abide by the rules and regulations his administration will put in place to guide our operations.

“Like other businesses, we have bad eggs among us and the action of some few should not be allowed to affect the rest.

“We have been taking disciplinary actions against our erring members and will continue to do so to sanitise the business,” Usman said.

Other scrap dealers, including; Musa Abubakar, Abdullahi Isa and Modu Ali, also pleaded for a review of the ban. According to them, apart from creating a source of livelihood for many, the scrap business helps in recycling and sanitation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We provide opportunity for households to dispose their metal and plastic scraps.

“Our business also helps in cleaning the environment and creating job for many jobless youths,” Abubakar said.

NAN reports that the ban has continued to generate mixed reactions from the public. Its proponents say it is encouraging criminality among the youths, with many children abandoning school to scavenge for metals.

However, opponents say it has created a source of livelihood for many, particularly displaced persons struggling to eke a living.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu didn’t promise Nigerians overnight solution  — Oshiomhole

Tinubu didn’t promise Nigerians overnight solution  — Oshiomhole

'Borno Govt. ban on metal scavenging affects 1m people' – Dealers

'Borno Govt. ban on metal scavenging affects 1m people' – Dealers

Oba of Benin assures Dokpesi’s family of support, prayers

Oba of Benin assures Dokpesi’s family of support, prayers

NITT moves to digitise Nigeria's transport, logistics sector

NITT moves to digitise Nigeria's transport, logistics sector

Makinde appoints Ogunlade Chairman of OYSROMA, Oladeji Chairman of PTS

Makinde appoints Ogunlade Chairman of OYSROMA, Oladeji Chairman of PTS

World Bank project to tackle environmental degradation, boost agriculture in Northern Nigeria

World Bank project to tackle environmental degradation, boost agriculture in Northern Nigeria

'Suspend impending strike action' - Abbas tells NARD

'Suspend impending strike action' - Abbas tells NARD

10th House of Reps rolls out 6 legislative agenda

10th House of Reps rolls out 6 legislative agenda

No foreign partner funded INEC for 2023 elections, says Mahmood

No foreign partner funded INEC for 2023 elections, says Mahmood

Pulse Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

London Diamond League: Noah Lyles betters Usain Bolt's 200m record

London Diamond League: Noah Lyles betters Usain Bolt's 200m record

Erling Haaland: Manchester City star gets ₦‎5 million MOTM award

Erling Haaland: Manchester City star gets ₦‎5 million MOTM award

Chelsea offer ₦39 billion for Eagles Star

Chelsea offer ₦39 billion for Eagles Star

Samuel Chukwueze: Super Eagles star to earn ₦3.5b at AC Milan

Samuel Chukwueze: Super Eagles star to earn ₦3.5b at AC Milan

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

There's an anthrax outbreak in Nigeria. [shutterstock]

Anthrax outbreak in Nigeria and everything you need to know about the disease

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was sworn in on Monday, May 29, 2023. [Presidency]

50 days without ministers, what happened to hitting the ground running? [Editor's Opinion]

Petrol hits ₦617 per litre in Abuja

Petrol rises from ₦537 to ₦617 per litre in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu

Tinubu vows to deploy state power to enhance national security