Borno declares July 19 public holiday to mark Islamic New Year

News Agency Of Nigeria

The public holiday was approved by the governor in the late hours of Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

Borno state governor, Babagana Umara Zulum. [Twitter/@ProfZulum]
Acting Head of Civil Service, Mr Mallum Fannami, stated in Maiduguri that the holiday was approved by Gov. Babagana Zulum.

All citizens are enjoined to reflect on this important date and rededicate themselves to peaceful co-existence and service to humanity and development of our dear state in particular,’’ Fannami stated.

Directives on the holiday were issued late on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 and did not reach many residents as workers and students showed up at work and in school on Wednesday.

I just reached my place of work alongside colleagues this morning only to learn that there is a public holiday.

“There is the need in future to release such information in good time or early enough to avoid such problem,’’ a civil servant said.

Similarly, primary and secondary schools students were seen in uniform roaming around or heading home after learning about the public holiday.

News Agency Of Nigeria

