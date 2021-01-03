Scores of Boko Haram insurgents were killed on Saturday, January 2, 2020, after the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole destroyed the terrorists' new settlement at Mana Waji in Borno state.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major-General John Enenche said in a statement that the air interdiction missions were conducted after series of surveillance revealed the terrorists’ new settlement.

Enenche said the surveillance showed that the terrorists were using their new settlement to store weapons and logistics items and as well as plan and stage attacks.

The army chief said the air strikes were executed employing a force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships.

The terrorists according to him fled the location on sighting the NAF aircraft.

“Consequently, in a preemptive move, the NAF attack aircraft engaged the new location in successive passes, leading to the destruction of some of the structures and logistics stores.”

Enenche said several insurgents were also neutralised in the process.