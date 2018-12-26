Oyedepo made the call in his goodwill message during the 2018 Annual General Meeting of Omu-Aran Development Association(ODA) at Omu-Aran City Complex, Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government Area of the state.

Oyedepo said it was only with such development intervention that the community could move forward,socially and economically.

According to him, the community is endowed with men and women of proven academic excellence, integrity, spiritually inclined and financial capability needed to ensure the desired transformation of the community.

The cleric, however, noted with delight that accelerated expansion of the community remained a critical key that could pave way for more investment opportunities for its inhabitants.

He urged leaders in the community and other stakeholders not to hesitate in embarking on useful platforms to deliberate on how to accelerate developmental target of the community.

Oyedepo, who is also the Chancellor, Landmark University, Omu Aran, commended the Olomu-in-Council and ODA executives for their commitment and dedication to communal services.

”No contribution whatsoever, monetary or material form, is too small toward ensuring the desired growth, progress and development of our community,” Oyedepo.“

The Olomu of Omu Aran, ba Abdulraheem Adeoti,urged the people to imbibe tolerance, unity and peaceful co-existence in their dealings.

”It is only with such conducive atmosphere that the community can attract government presence and private sector base developmental projects and move forward,” he said.

He disclosed the traditional council had resolved to give the present ODA executive members the opportunity of piloting the affairs of the association for another term.

Chief Bisi Adeyemi, ODA President, in a remark, while enumerating the association’s achievement congratulated the indigenes on the successful selection and official presentation of staff of office to Oba Adeoti.

He mentioned the renovation of the Olomu’s palace and residence and that of the Omu-Aran City Complex as some of the projects undertook by the association in 2018.

Adeyemi, who is also the Akeweje of Omu-Aran, reiterated the community’s call on the Federal Government to expedite action on the reconstruction of Ilorin-Omu-Aran-Kabba Highway, to ease smooth flow of traffic.