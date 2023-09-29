ADVERTISEMENT
Bauchi NLC set to join nationwide strike on October 3

News Agency Of Nigeria

The chairman stated that Trade unions continue to face severe threat from the state via the brutal and suppressive power of the Police and govt.

Nigeria Labour Congress (Credit: Punch)
Dauda Shu’aibu, the State NLC Chairman, stated this at a news conference on Thursday in Bauchi, saying the decision was in compliance with the directives of the national headquarters of the NLC.

He said the chapter supported decisions taken by the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) at their various meetings which analysed the current situation in the country.

“Taking cognisance of the extensive hardships and deprivation afflicting our citizens cross all states of the federation, we unanimously condemned the apparent conscious lethargy and tardiness in handling the consequences of its petrol price hike on Nigerians.

“The councils deliberated on the continued refusal of the Federal Government to engage in a meaningful and constructive dialogue within the ambits of good faith.

According to him, NLC and TUC NEC-in-session observed that there is no disagreement between Labour and Government on the existence of massive suffering, impoverishment and hunger in the country. The situation was brought by the hike in the price of petrol which demanded an urgent need for remedial action, he said.

“Trade unions continue to face severe threat from the state via the brutal and suppressive power of the Police and government.

The chairman said the strike was in the spirit of the Independence Day celebration and to demonstrate resolve for a truly independent Nigeria to take our destinies in our own hands and rescue our nation.

“We are to embark on an indefinite and total shutdown of the nation, beginning from zero hours on Tuesday.

“Labour directs all workers in Nigeria to withdraw their services from their various workplaces commencing from the Oct 3.

The NLC chairman enjoined all members and patriotic citizens to join hands to support the unions’ course in salvaging the country from the economic hardship.

News Agency Of Nigeria

