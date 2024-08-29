Buhari’s ex-aide calls for strict regulation as bandits flaunt cash on TikTok

Bashir said TikTok is causing more harm than good to the country, arguing that the social media platform allows criminal elements to reach the public.

The ex-presidential aide said this on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, in an X post where he maintained that the platform emboldens criminals to spread misinformation and propaganda.

He tweeted, “It is alarming that TikTok, a global social media platform, is being utilised by criminals such as bandits, kidnappers, and terrorists in Nigeria to interact with the public and, in some cases, even engage in live conversations defending their heinous activities.

“The platform is causing more harm than good to our country, as it not only amplifies the voices of these criminals but also emboldens them by providing a space to spread their propaganda and misinformation. Nigeria needs stricter regulations and content monitoring on TikTok to prevent these dangerous individuals from using it for their malicious agendas.”

Why Bashir Ahmad is worried

Bashir’s comment came amid concerns over recent viral videos of bandits and terrorists flaunting cash they purportedly collected as ransom from their victims.

His call for strict regulation of TikTok is reminiscent of the tenure of his former boss.

It would be recalled that during Buhari’s administration, the Federal Government suspended the operations of Twitter now known as X for 222 days.