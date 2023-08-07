ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

'Bandits’ attack on farmers may worsen food crisis in Nigeria' - Group

News Agency Of Nigeria
'Bandits’ attack on farmers may worsen food crisis in Nigeria' - Group
'Bandits’ attack on farmers may worsen food crisis in Nigeria' - Group

SCI director stated that 47% increase from the 17 million people who were already at risk of going hungry mainly due to the ongoing insecurity, protracted conflicts and the projected rise in food prices.

Recommended articles

Famari Barro, Save the Children’s Country Director for Nigeria, said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

‘’These violent attacks against farmers in Nigeria are exacerbating the already dire hunger crisis in the country, especially in the North.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘’Millions of children in the North do not know where their next meal would come from.

“A relentless wave of attacks against farmers in Nigeria by armed groups is hindering critical food supplies, and threatening to push the country deeper into a devastating hunger crisis this year.

“Increased attacks against farmers across parts of the country are leading to displacements, market disruptions and loss of livelihoods,’’ he said.

He added: “Armed groups killed more than 128 farmers and kidnapped 37 others across Nigeria between January and June 2023, according to the Nigerian Security Tracker.

“In June, 19 farmers were killed by non-state armed groups in Nigeria’s northern Borno State alone.‘’

ADVERTISEMENT

Barro said that armed groups committing the ruthless acts were disrupting food production and pushing children to the brink.

Urgent action must prioritise the needs of children to stop this devastating trend and protect innocent lives.

“If not, armed groups will continue to carry out brutal attacks, drive up food prices, and push more families to starvation,’’ he said.

Barro said in January, the UN estimated that more than 25 million people in Nigeria could face food insecurity in 2023.

He said this was a 47% increase from the 17 million people who were already at risk of going hungry mainly due to the ongoing insecurity, protracted conflicts and the projected rise in food prices.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, he said that an estimated two million children under five in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe were likely to be pushed into acute malnutrition in 2023, with about 700,000 children on the brink of death.

It is also likely that even more people will be pushed into hunger than earlier predicted due to extreme weather events that are getting more frequent and severe due to the climate crisis,’’ he added.

Barro said that SCI had been working in Nigeria since 2001 and had been responding to the humanitarian crisis in the Northeast since 2014. He said SCI provided food, clean water, nutrition, and protection services, sexual and reproductive health care, and education to families across Northeast Nigeria.

“Save the Children is also providing technical support to the government on policy changes, and reforms, especially in critical sectors such as health, education, and social protection among others,’’ he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Bandits’ attack on farmers may worsen food crisis in Nigeria' - Group

'Bandits’ attack on farmers may worsen food crisis in Nigeria' - Group

Edo hospital offers free screening on hepatitis B to residents

Edo hospital offers free screening on hepatitis B to residents

Gov. Alia flags off construction of 16 Makurdi township roads

Gov. Alia flags off construction of 16 Makurdi township roads

Oyo State workers resume work after week-long protest

Oyo State workers resume work after week-long protest

Ondo council begins clearing of blocked rivers, canals due to flooding

Ondo council begins clearing of blocked rivers, canals due to flooding

NAFDAC gazettes regulations on fat, oil to safeguard Nigerians health

NAFDAC gazettes regulations on fat, oil to safeguard Nigerians health

BREAKING: Senate extends sitting time to determine Keyamo's fate

BREAKING: Senate extends sitting time to determine Keyamo's fate

Borno Govt approves employment of 52 medical staff for Gwoza hospital

Borno Govt approves employment of 52 medical staff for Gwoza hospital

Senate resumes screening of Tinubu's ministerial nominees

Senate resumes screening of Tinubu's ministerial nominees

Pulse Sports

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others. [infoguidenigeria]

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike. [Premium Times]

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike

NLC nationwide protest [BBC]

NLC demands ₦200,000 as national minimum wage, threaten nationwide strike

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Tinubu seeks Senate support to release military for Niger intervention