Keyamo urged to take drastic action against flight delays

This appeal was made by Ambassador Kingsley Amafibe, Project Director of the Peace Ambassador Agency.

In a strongly worded statement, Amafibe highlighted the severe impact of persistent flight delays on business operations and the potential for life-threatening situations due to missed medical emergencies.

"Imagine how a 7 a.m. flight could be shifted to 12 noon, later to 2 p.m., 5 p.m., and eventually 9 p.m. It is frustrating and disheartening. People lose business opportunities, man-hours, and job opportunities, yet no apology is tendered by these companies that fleece us," Amafibe lamented.

He noted that despite the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority's (NCAA) warning in February that airlines would face sanctions for schedule disruptions and delays without adequate notice, little has changed in the industry.

"These airlines have been emboldened by the government's failure to protect our rights," Amafibe added.

Drawing a comparison to Rwanda, Amafibe highlighted how other African countries have outpaced Nigeria in providing quality aviation services, where even minor delays are promptly communicated to passengers.

