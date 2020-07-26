Asari Dokubo, leader of the Niger Delta Peoples Salvation Force has described the alleged mismanagement of N18 billion by the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) as mere pickpocketing.

He said the theft of the money is nothing compared to what other alleged stolen fund in the country.

Recall that the National Assembly is currently investigating IMC over the alleged mismanagement of funds at the NDDC,

It would also be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had in October 2019, ordered a forensic audit of the commission’s activities from 2001 to 2019.

But the IMC set up to manage the commission for the time being and supervise the audit has come under serious allegations bordering on mismanagement of funds.

Since the NDDC probe started, many Nigerians on social media have been calling on activists in the Niger-Delta region to hold political leaders in the region responsible for the development of the region.

However, while commenting on the saga, Dokubo in a video said the N81 billion allegedly stolen at the NDDC is insignificant compared to other alleged cases of loots and mismanagement of funds in the country.

He likened the alleged N81bn theft to running after pickpockets and leaving armed robbers that came to his house.

He said, “We are talking about N81 billion being pick-pocketed from Niger Delta while the bulk of our money, our resources are being carted away and we are not talking.

“They want me to run after pickpocketers and leave armed robbers that are coming into my house. When they talk about Akpabio, tell them about Malami, when they talk about Joy, tell them about Sadiya, when they talk about any senator, tell them about Magu.”