As prices soar, Nigerians are forced to change fashion style

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) visited various markets within the Lagos metropolis and spoke with designers and their customers.

NAN reports that there has been a significant increase in the prices of tailoring materials.

A stop at the popular Oshodi Market, where both wholesalers and retailers usually get materials from, reveals that prices of items like thread, zipper, dull face, taffeta and Aba linings, increased by over 50 per cent.

Dull face and Taffeta, which were sold for N500 and N800 respectively, now sell for N700 and ₦1100, while a pack of thread, which sold for 500, now sells for ₦800 to ₦1000 depending on the brand.

At the popular Idumota Market, which is home to both tailoring materials and varieties of trimmings, the price increase was not different from the other markets.

Some fashion designers, who spoke with NAN expressed views on the impact of the increase in tailoring materials.

Mrs Yvonne Ideho, the Creative Director, of Yvonne’s Place, Ketu, Lagos, said the increase in prices had reduced the profit margin in clothes making.

Idaho said: ”With this current situation in the country, the profit in clothes making is not what it used to be, compared with 2022 and early 2023.

“I don’t overcharge my customers, to remain in business which is better than not having any income,” she said.

In the same vein, Mrs Omotola Gabriel, a fashion designer in Ikotun, said patronage in the last two months had reduced.

Gabriel, who owns Shiloh Stitches Fashion, specialising in female and male clothing, complained that the number of jobs she got in April and May was not encouraging, owing to the amount of bills she paid monthly.

“Business has not been encouraging for some months, due to the increase in the prices of tailoring accessories.

“Many customers, who sew up to five, seven clothes in a month made only one or two outfits.

“Some of the customers I called to know why they had not made any outfit in the last few months, said they had more pressing needs to attend to.

“I am hopeful that things will get better in the country,” she added.

Speaking also, Joseph Azubuike, who also makes clothes for both sexes, noted that patronage from his female clients had reduced.

Azubuike, who runs a fashion business in his apartment in Igando, said the few female clients who patronise him now opt for styles with lower charges.

Azubuike said: “My male clients still patronise me as regular but I make more money sewing female outfits because of the styles involved.

“Now, my female customers prefer to sew simple styles like boubou that won’t cost more than N5000, unlike when I charged them N20,000 and even more based on the accessories on the dresses.”

Meanwhile, Taiwo Oduwole, an accountant, told NAN that she had reduced the number of clothes she made monthly.

According to Oduwole, her main priority is to ensure that her children are well-fed and ensure their school fees are paid promptly.

“The last time I took any clothes to my tailor was four months ago because I used to like clothes with accessories, which cost between N15000 to N30000 to make.

“The cost of buying rice, garri and pepper to feed the home is my main objective right now, not sewing,” she said.

Also, Yewande Adekunle, a Banker, said she no longer made sophisticated clothes because of the charges.

Adekunle said: “I still patronise my tailor but I do more of simple outfits these days.