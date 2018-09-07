Pulse.ng logo
Army kills 14 terrorists, rescue 21 hostages

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the insurgents had on Tuesday, ambushed military escort at Amdaga area in Pulka and burnt one passenger vehicle as well as abducted some travelers.

  • Published:
Image
Image

The Nigerian Army said it had nutrialised 14 Boko Haram insurgents and rescued 21 hostages in Pulka village in Gwoza Local Government area of Borno.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the insurgents had on Tuesday, ambushed military escort at Amdaga area in Pulka and burnt one passenger vehicle as well as abducted some travelers.

Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, Director of Army Public Relations, who disclosed this in a statement in Maiduguri on Friday said the terrorists were alleged to have haboured the insurgents that ambushed the civilian vehicle.

“The troops have nutrialised 14 Boko Haram and rescued 21 civilians, comprising six women and 11 children.

“Troops of 192 Battalion of 26 Task Force Brigade of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, in conjunction with Civilian Joint Task Force, neutralised the insurgents on Thursday.

“The troops engaged and subdued the terrorists, following a superior fire power of troops in the village.

“Four men injured during the attack are being attended to at the military hospital,” he said. 

