APC chieftain says Tinubu governing like a military dictator

Nurudeen Shotayo

The APC chieftain warned that the prevailing security and socio-economic challenges in the country are a threat to Tinubu's second term.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Salihu Mohammed Lukman, a former National Working Committee (NWC) member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has expressed his disapproval of President Bola Tinubu's approach to governance.

Lukman accused the President of managing the nation's affairs like a military dictator due to an alleged shutting down of the party structures and posing like a king with absolute knowledge of the challenges bedevilling the country.

He declared these in a statement on Saturday, March 2, 2024, where he also accused his party of shortchanging Nigerians due to the level of poverty, hunger, insecurity and high cost of living.

Lukman, a former national vice chairman (North West) of the APC, warned that the prevailing situation in the country is not only a threat to Tinubu's second term but may also lead to the decimation of the ruling party if not quickly addressed.

According to the chieftain, the incumbent President and his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, had rubbished the essence of the merger that birthed APC in 2013 by inflicting pain on Nigerians.

What Nigerians are having today wasn’t what was promised at all. The most disturbing reality is that the current economic hardship is produced during the first term of President Asiwaju Tinubu, with no end in sight. Does it then mean that President Asiwaju Tinubu is not interested in second term? Certainly not.

“If he is interested in second term, why is he managing affairs of government like a military dictator, shutting down the structures of the party and talking down to citizens like a philosopher king who has absolute knowledge of what will produce possible happiness for citizens?

“Unless the objective is to secure second term by other means and not votes of electorate, there can not be any logical reasoning. Could that be the reason for the newfound love with some identified political mercenaries who were strongly opposed to the election of President Asiwaju Tinubu? How successful could they be?

“If military governments with all their recruited mercenaries could fail to guarantee their survival how could anyone imagine that mercenaries could win second term for the President Asiwaju?” Lukman asked.

Nurudeen Shotayo

