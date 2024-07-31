ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Any protester wielding a weapon will be treated as a criminal - NSCDC

News Agency Of Nigeria

NSCDC Commandant also called on protest organisers not to give room for mischief makers to unleash anarchy on the society.

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) [Premium Times Nigeria]
Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) [Premium Times Nigeria]

Recommended articles

NSCDC Commandant in the state, Alexander Barunde, stated this while addressing officers and men of the command on Wednesday in Jos.

Barunde, who expressed the rights of citizens to protest against government policies, however, called on the organisers not to give room for mischief makers to unleash anarchy on the society.

He warned that anyone caught hiding under the protest to loot or destroy critical national and private assets would not be spared.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I’m calling on the organisers of the planned protest not to create a restive situation or give room for mischief makers to unleash anarchy on the society.

"It must be violence-free and the protesters must eschew every negative tendency to create anarchy; there is room for dialogue with government over every concern.

"Any protester wielding a weapon of any kind will be treated as a criminal element with different motive; such a person will be arrested and decisively dealt with in accordance with the law.

"Every law abiding and patriotic citizen of Plateau should have the interest of the state in dealing with the protest and the uncertainties associated with it,” he said.

Barunde, however, charged officers and men of the corps to respect the rule of law, adhere to ethical standards and observe human dignity while engaging the protesters.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ogun court restricts protests to 4 locations, asks protesters to go home by 5 pm

Ogun court restricts protests to 4 locations, asks protesters to go home by 5 pm

FCT court set to hear suit on seizure of Arik Air assets on August 5

FCT court set to hear suit on seizure of Arik Air assets on August 5

Any protester wielding a weapon will be treated as a criminal - NSCDC

Any protester wielding a weapon will be treated as a criminal - NSCDC

'Special edition of stupidity' - Atiku's aide slams Akpabio's remark against protesters

'Special edition of stupidity' - Atiku's aide slams Akpabio's remark against protesters

You can go and protest while we eat  —  Akpabio mocks protesters

You can go and protest while we eat  —  Akpabio mocks protesters

Onwenu was a pillar of support to me - First Lady mourns Onyeka Onwenu

Onwenu was a pillar of support to me - First Lady mourns Onyeka Onwenu

FG issues fresh economic update ahead of nationwide protest

FG issues fresh economic update ahead of nationwide protest

UNILAG postpones exams due to nationwide protest, new dates to be announced

UNILAG postpones exams due to nationwide protest, new dates to be announced

Osun Police, security agencies embark on show of force for nationwide protest

Osun Police, security agencies embark on show of force for nationwide protest

Pulse Sports

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kaduna State House of Assembly [Leadership News]

Kaduna assembly abolishes metropolitan authorities for effective local governance

Tinubu vows to equip Police with weapons, training, and personnel to combat crime [Presidency]

Tinubu vows to equip Police with weapons, training, and personnel to combat crime

22 drug dealers convicted in Kano, 1 sentenced for stabbing NDLEA officer [Daily Nigerian]

22 drug dealers convicted in Kano, 1 sentenced for stabbing NDLEA officer

President Bola Tinubu and FCT Minister, Wike Nyesom [Nigeria Info FM]

Planned protest organised by politicians to destabilise Tinubu - Wike