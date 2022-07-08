Anambra: Soludo inaugurates waste management board

The statement added that Soludo urged residents to take ownership of the state waste management process.

He said that the participation of all players was crucial for the success of the board.

He described waste management as critical in any society.

He said that the primary responsibility of the board is to keep the state clean through appropriate regulation.

The governor said that the mandate of the board also included the management of generation, collection, disposal and processing of wastes.

He said that the task would involve the recycling of waste back to wealth and licensing of operators.

“You are to interface with ministries and various organisations that generate waste to develop a sustainable system that works.

“Open dumping of refuse should stop.

“It is my administration’s desire to fashion out enforcement mechanisms for the good of the state,” Soludo said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that membership of the board includes Dr Emma Ezenwaji as Chairman, and the Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Mr Collins Nwabunwanne.

Others are the Commissioner for Environment, Mr Felix Odimegwu, a representative of a community-based organisation, Prince Chris Azor, and representatives of the private sector, Mrs Ifeoma Ezeaku and Chief Emeka Aghasili.