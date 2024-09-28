ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Soludo hails peaceful conduct of Anambra LG polls

News Agency Of Nigeria

He commended the Anambra State Independent Electoral Commission (ANSIEC) for early commencement of the voting process in the state.

Soludo arrived at his Polling Unit, 002 located at Ofuiyi Square, Umueze at Isuofia Ward 13, in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra and cast his vote at exactly 11:45 a.m.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after voting, Soludo said that reports showed the polls were going on smoothly and peacefully at the polling units across the state.

“This voting exercise is a promise kept. This will be a huge example of Local Government elections being conducted transparently and creditably.

“From the reports I got before coming to cast my vote, people are voting peacefully, as you can see, the election is going on smoothly here and in other parts of the state.

“From fillers, we are getting, there is massive enthusiasm, everybody endorsing the great work we have done, the only party that fielded candidates for all the 21 chairmanship and 326 councilorship positions.

“For us, what is going on in the state is almost like a mock referendum and we are optimistic that the will of the people will prevail,” he said.

The governor urged other electorate to come out en masse and participate in the ongoing polls.

