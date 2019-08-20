Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have commenced a search of the Epe residence of former Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode.

Ambode was governor between 2015 and 2019, handing over to Babajide Sanwo-Olu in May after a failed bid for a second term and a very public falling out with the leadership of his All Progressives Congress (APC).

EFCC agents raided his residence in the Epe area of Lagos early on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 after receiving a petition against him.

"Yes, we received petitions regarding the governor, and we are investigating," EFCC spokesperson, Tony Orilade, told TheCable.

The raid comes just two weeks after media reports linked Ambode to the sum of N9.9 billion frozen in three bank accounts by a federal court.

Justice Chuka Obiozor of the Federal High Court in Lagos ordered the freezing of the accounts belonging to the Lagos State government on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

The EFCC had filed an ex-parte application before the court to freeze the accounts pending the conclusion of investigation and possible prosecution of Adewale Adesanya, the Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Chief of Staff to Ambode.

In an affidavit deposed to by Kungmi Daniel, an EFCC operative, the N9.9 billion in question is domiciled in three banks: First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Access Bank and Zenith Bank.

The EFCC said there was a huge inflow of a total of N9,927,714,443.29 from the state accounts into the FCMB account opened on September 17, 2018.

Adesanya and other signatories to the FCMB account are accused of making fraudulent transfers from the accounts of the Lagos State Government and dissipating the funds.

In response to media reports that linked Ambode to the frozen accounts, his media aide, Habib Aruna, said the frozen accounts were used for the administrative operations of the Lagos government and never for personal use.

He noted that the accounts have been operated by previous and present administrations to ensure smooth operations of government activities.

"The former governor was not and will never be involved in any unauthorized use of government property and resources," the statement read.

Aruna said Ambode is entitled to some deserved rest without the unwarranted attacks on his well-earned reputation as a former governor.