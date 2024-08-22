ADVERTISEMENT
Akwa Ibom Chief Judge frees 44 inmates after visit to correctional centres

News Agency Of Nigeria

Obot expressed the commitment of the state judiciary not to grant freedom to anyone who would be a detriment to society.

Justice Ekaette Obot (PremiumTimes)
Justice Ekaette Obot (PremiumTimes)

The News Agency Agency (NAN) reports that the chief judge performed the jail delivery exercise at Ikot Abasi, Eket, Ikot Ekpene and Uyo correctional centres.

Speaking to newsmen at the end of the exercise, Obot, said that 42 of the freed inmates were women while two were women.

The chief judge said that those granted pardon were inmates with minor offences who had overstayed in custody while awaiting trial.

“They are mostly inmates who were charged with minor offences such as petty stealing and assault, we ordered that they should be released unconditionally.

“Some of them were released on compassionate and health grounds, we asked them to go home and be of good behaviour,” she said.

Obot expressed the commitment of the state judiciary not to grant freedom to anyone who would be a detriment to society.

“It is our policy not to leave the correctional facilities over congested, but we won’t release people who committed violent and major crimes,” she said.

She urged Julius Ezegwu, the Controller of Correctional Centres in the state to ensure that the welfare of inmates was promoted.

“Inmates should utilise their stay under you to acquire skills and education. Schools should be established within the centres.

“I have observed from my visits that there are training facilities for inmates, but it shouldn’t end there,” he said.

In his remarks, Ezugwu thanked the chief judge for her consistent visits to the facilities, and the goodwill extended to the custodial centres in the state.

Ezugwu said that the centre was facing the challenge of dilapidated facilities and a lack of operational vehicles.

He urged the state government and other stakeholders to support the facility to enhance the operations of correctional centres.

