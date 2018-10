news

An aircraft parked inside Overland Air hangar at the domestic wing of the Muritala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos burst into flames on Friday, October 12, 2018, for undisclosed reasons.

According to a report by Sahara Reporters, the fire started at about 10:30am when a plane being serviced at the tarmac suddenly went up in flames.

"Half of the Overland Airways plane is burnt, while some chartered aircraft being repaired were also torched," an eyewitness said.

Details later.