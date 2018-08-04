Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Air Force drill personnel, hold 10-km walk in Lagos

In Lagos Air Force drill personnel, hold 10-km walk

The Air Officer Commanding, Logistics Command, Air Vice Marshal Nnamdi Ekeh, who led the exercise from the Sam Ethnan Air Force Base, Lagos, said that the walk would foster unity and develop all round physical fitness.

  • Published:
play

The Nigerian Air Force(NAF) on Saturday drilled its personnel and conducted a 10-km walk and jogging, aimed at keeping the staff fit to tackle security challenges in the country.

The Air Officer Commanding, Logistics Command, Air Vice Marshal Nnamdi Ekeh, who led the exercise from the Sam Ethnan Air Force Base, Lagos, said that the walk would foster unity and develop all round physical fitness.

He added that “as NAF personnel, it is very important that we are physically fit to be able to tackle challenges confronting us.

“This is why we do this exercise annually just to keep our personnel in shape.

“We must not relent in our effort at ensuring that physical fitness occupies a satisfactory standard in our routine programmes.”

Ekeh urged the officers to always undergo physical training to keep fit and be combat-ready at all times.

According to him, the walk and jogging are important moments for NAF and are marked yearly.

He reiterated the force’s readiness to solve the country’s security challenges.

No fewer than 500 officers and men participated in the exercise, which took off from Sam Ethnan Airforce Base, Ikeja, about 8 a.m. through local and international airport and back to the Base.

Senior military officers, both serving and retired, as well as officers from other security agencies participated in the exercise.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Garba Shehu Presidency dismisses PDP’s claims on Buhari’s 10-day vacationbullet
2 Saraki Senate President hails Oshiomhole, Osinbajo after dumping APCbullet
3 In Sokoto Helicopter reportedly crashes 50km away from state capitalbullet

Related Articles

Muhammad Babandede NIS boss wants establishment of Crime Analytical Agency to tackle insecurity
Killings FG sends 1,000-member military force to Zamfara to tackle killer bandits
In Sokoto IDP camp records 30 deliveries
Insecurity Presidency accuses selfish leaders of 'shedding crocodile' tears over killings
Apapa-Oshodi Ambode sets up special squad to keep trucks off highway
In Cameroon 4 troops held over summary execution video
Politics Marines in Eastern Europe are practicing a little-used tactic — another sign they're getting ready for a 'big ass fight'
Buhari Boko Haram degraded, President tackling security challenges - Presidency
Defence Headquarters 2 officers hide N200m in 11 banks, lose funds to FG

Local

Obasanjo says Atiku can never enjoy his support politically
Obasanjo Ex-President says Atiku can never enjoy his support politically
Ramadan: Pray for Ambode to do more, aide urges residents
Ambode Lagos Gov. urges state govts. to imbibe legislature/executive harmony
Former spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank has alleged that that the party is offering Senators $400,000 about N148,000,000 (at the rate of N370 to $1) each to impeach Senate President Bukola Saraki.
Saraki APC allegedly offering Senators, Reps N148m each to impeach Senate President, Dogara
A source has revealed why Senator Godswill Akpabio wants to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Godswill Akpabio The real reason Senator reportedly wants to leave PDP