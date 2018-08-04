Air Force drill personnel, hold 10-km walk in Lagos

news

The Nigerian Air Force(NAF) on Saturday drilled its personnel and conducted a 10-km walk and jogging, aimed at keeping the staff fit to tackle security challenges in the country.

The Air Officer Commanding, Logistics Command, Air Vice Marshal Nnamdi Ekeh, who led the exercise from the Sam Ethnan Air Force Base, Lagos, said that the walk would foster unity and develop all round physical fitness.

He added that “as NAF personnel, it is very important that we are physically fit to be able to tackle challenges confronting us.

“This is why we do this exercise annually just to keep our personnel in shape.

“We must not relent in our effort at ensuring that physical fitness occupies a satisfactory standard in our routine programmes.”

Ekeh urged the officers to always undergo physical training to keep fit and be combat-ready at all times.

According to him, the walk and jogging are important moments for NAF and are marked yearly.

He reiterated the force’s readiness to solve the country’s security challenges.

No fewer than 500 officers and men participated in the exercise, which took off from Sam Ethnan Airforce Base, Ikeja, about 8 a.m. through local and international airport and back to the Base.

Senior military officers, both serving and retired, as well as officers from other security agencies participated in the exercise.