AIG visits Police Special Fraud Unit, cautions CP over detention period in cell

Owohunwa, who visited the Unit as part of police formations under his watch on Friday, decided to visit the cell to see the number of detainees and their condition.

This is contained in a statement issued on Friday by the spokesperson for the department, ASP Aminat Mayegun.

The AIG, was, however, after interaction with the suspects, not comfortable with the number of days some of them had spent at the SFU Cell.

He, therefore, cautioned the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Unit against exceeding the period of detention.

Owohunwa emphasised the importance of consistent monitoring of the cell to prevent custodial violence.

He highlighted the necessity to respect the rights of citizens in custody.

The AIG stressed that his visit served as a reminder to officers to ensure humane treatment and the fundamental rights of individuals in detention.