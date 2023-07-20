ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Again, FG to shut section of Eko Bridge for 40 days repair

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal and Lagos State governments have earlier reopened the Apongbon section of Eko Bridge after 15 months closure

FG, Lagos govt reopen Eko/Apogbon bridges after 15 months closure. [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]
FG, Lagos govt reopen Eko/Apogbon bridges after 15 months closure. [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Recommended articles

Kesha, in a statement on Thursday, in Lagos, said the announcement, made in collaboration with Lagos State Government, was as a result of damage noticed on some of the bridge components needing urgent rehabilitation.

She said that delay might compromise the integrity and structural stability of the entire bridge to endanger users.

“It should be noted that any further delay in the repairs and replacement of some of these bridge members could undermine the integrity and structural stability of the entire bridge and the consequence of this can be better imagined,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She recalled that she, alongside Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during the opening of the Apongbon section of the bridge, announced that intermittent closures would be carried out as the maintenance work progressed.

“This closure is to allow the contractor, Messrs Buildwell Plants and Equipment Industries Ltd., carry out the necessary repairs with the aim of restoring the integrity of the bridge during the stipulated time frame.

“While the service lane leading to Iponri will be available, some alternative routes are also provided for motorists plying the route from Western Avenue and its environ.

“Motorists are advised to cooperate with the Traffic-Management Team deployed on the highway to manage traffic,” she said.

She thanked the public for understanding and the usual cooperation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NEC endorses use of CNG-powered vehicles for public transportation

NEC endorses use of CNG-powered vehicles for public transportation

Court admits evidence on alleged discrepancies in Deputy Speaker’s credentials

Court admits evidence on alleged discrepancies in Deputy Speaker’s credentials

Gov Mbah constitutes multi-sectoral health committee on Anthrax disease

Gov Mbah constitutes multi-sectoral health committee on Anthrax disease

Kwara garment factory to generate 2000 direct jobs – Official

Kwara garment factory to generate 2000 direct jobs – Official

NNPCL inks partnership deal with UTMOL to reduce cost of cooking gas

NNPCL inks partnership deal with UTMOL to reduce cost of cooking gas

PDP witness tenders Mbah’s NYSC redeployment, reinstatement letters in court

PDP witness tenders Mbah’s NYSC redeployment, reinstatement letters in court

Again, FG to shut section of Eko Bridge for 40 days repair

Again, FG to shut section of Eko Bridge for 40 days repair

Benin high chief who has never missed any election since 1951 dies at 93

Benin high chief who has never missed any election since 1951 dies at 93

NCAA deepens effort to tackle fuel contamination in aircraft

NCAA deepens effort to tackle fuel contamination in aircraft

Pulse Sports

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing. [Daily Trust]

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing

There's an anthrax outbreak in Nigeria. [shutterstock]

Anthrax outbreak in Nigeria and everything you need to know about the disease

Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his wife, Folu Adeboye.

Here's why Pastor Adeboye wants to die on the same day as his wife

Nigerians to pay more for electricity [Unsplash]

Electricity rates in Nigeria could go higher, here's why