Again, Air Force jet accidentally bombs villagers in Katsina

Safana is the local government where an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Aminu Umar, was killed on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

The police boss and his men were reportedly responding to a distress call when he was gunned down.

On the same day, a presidential convoy was also attacked in Katsina as the state is one of the hotbeds of banditry in the North-West region.

According to Daily Trust, many lives were lost in the accidental bombing of Kukunna villagers.

The jet reportedly bombed the wrong targets during an operation launched against camps of bandits in the area.

The Nigerian Air Force is yet to react or release a statement on the tragedy.

However, this is not the first time the fighter jet of the Air Force would accidentally bomb wrong targets.

Such an incident happened in January 2017 in Rann, a border town in Kala/Balge Local Government Area of Borno State, when a fighter jet mistakenly bombed an Internally Displaced Persons camp.

115 people died in the tragedy, including six Red Cross aid workers, while over 100 were injured.

In 2021, a military jet involved in the counter-insurgency operation in the North East bombed a village in Yunusari Local Government Area of Yobe State.