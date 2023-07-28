Breaking news:
Ag EFCC Chairman tasks law enforcement officers on upgrading skills

News Agency Of Nigeria

IXPN association also identified a need for capacity improvement in cyber security for law enforcement agencies hence the resolve to partner with the EFCC to train other law enforcement professionals.

Abdulkarim Chukkol, Acting Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)
Chukkol gave the charge, while addressing participants at three-day training programme jointly organised by the commission and the Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NIRA).

Represented by the Commandant of the EFCC Academy, Mr Ayo Olowonihi, Chukkol said; ”when the brain stops learning, it begins to die.

”The training is aimed at creating a conducive atmosphere for capacity building and networking among the participants.

”This will foster synergy for better collaboration amongst the various Agencies in eradicating all forms of crimes in Nigeria. ”

Also speaking, Mr Muhammed Rudman, the immediate past president of the Nigeria Internet Registration Association and CEO Internet Experience Providers of Nigeria (IXPN), said the association identified a need for capacity improvement in cyber security for law enforcement agencies hence the resolve to partner with the EFCC to train other law enforcement professionals.

All we are trying to do is to bring together the key actors in the security eco-system.

”The idea is to build a human network where we can collaborate together in the private sector and government to see how we can address the issues around cyber security and to provide capacity building,” Rudman, who was the lead facilitator said.

Dr Rislan Kanya, the Deputy Vice Chancellor of Research and Innovation, Baze University, Abuja also facilitated the course on Cloud Computing.

Kanya said “the opportunity is massive…we need to move forward in the digital transformation journey. As we are talking about cloud computing, we also need to think about how to revamp our processes and secure our country by effectively leverage this technology.”

Mr Victor Idonor, CEO Cystec Nigeria and Dr Daniel Omofoman of the African University of Science and Technology trained the participants on advance Use of the Internet and Searching Techniques, and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology respectively.

The agencies represented are the training include the EFCC, Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

Others are the Directorate of State Service (DSS), Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Nigeria Immigration Service, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Fire Service and National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

