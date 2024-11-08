Lawyer steps down from assault case as Bolt driver apologises to Abia lawmaker

The withdrawal was publicly announced by Adeyanju on social media platform X, citing professional and ethical concerns.

In the statement titled, “Public Statement on the Alleged Assault of Mr Stephen Abuwatseye: Withdrawal of Legal Representation,” the firm explained its decision to step down from the case.

“On October 28, 2024, Mr Stephen Abuwatseye walked into our law firm, visibly distressed, and sought redress over an alleged assault,” read the statement.

Adeyanju’s firm verified Abuwatseye’s claims and initially took the case on a pro bono basis, resulting in the arraignment of the accused lawmaker.

However, “in view of recent developments and after careful consideration,” the firm decided to withdraw its services.

The statement noted that the decision was made “to protect our professional integrity and maintain the highest ethical standard in the legal profession.”

Adeyanju reaffirmed the firm’s dedication to advocating for the rights of vulnerable and oppressed individuals.

The firm’s withdrawal followed Abuwatseye’s public apology to the lawmaker, an action that has sparked public backlash.

