Bolt driver makes U-turn apologises to Abia lawmaker after assault incident

Abuwatseya’s statement comes after video footage surfaced, showing the legislator slapping and threatening him on October 28.

In a video released Thursday, November 7, Abuwatseya expressed regret, urging Nigerians to move beyond the incident.

“Good day, Nigerians. My name is Stephen Abuwatseya. I had a misunderstanding with Rt. Hon. Alex Mascot Ikwechegh a few days ago,” he said. “I actually want to apologise to him for whatever I must have said or done to provoke him to that level of anger.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Calling for national unity and forgiveness, he added, “Please, Nigerians, let’s forgive and forget, as it’s even contained in our Lord’s Prayer… For there is no justice without forgiveness.”

The altercation reportedly began when Abuwatseya was delivering a package to Ikwechegh’s Abuja residence.

In the video, Ikwechegh is seen verbally abusing and slapping the driver, at one point threatening to make him “disappear from Nigeria.”

Following public backlash, the lawmaker was arraigned at a Magistrate Court in Kuje, where he pleaded not guilty to charges of assault.