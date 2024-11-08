ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Bolt driver makes U-turn apologises to Abia lawmaker after assault incident

Segun Adeyemi

While Abuwatseya’s apology may aim to de-escalate tensions, the legal proceedings continue as Ikwechegh faces formal charges, highlighting broader concerns about accountability among public officials.

L-R: Hon. Alex Mascot Ikwechegh and Stephen Abuwatseya, the Bolt driver involved in a recent assault incident. [Facebook]
L-R: Hon. Alex Mascot Ikwechegh and Stephen Abuwatseya, the Bolt driver involved in a recent assault incident. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

Abuwatseya’s statement comes after video footage surfaced, showing the legislator slapping and threatening him on October 28.

In a video released Thursday, November 7, Abuwatseya expressed regret, urging Nigerians to move beyond the incident.

“Good day, Nigerians. My name is Stephen Abuwatseya. I had a misunderstanding with Rt. Hon. Alex Mascot Ikwechegh a few days ago,” he said. “I actually want to apologise to him for whatever I must have said or done to provoke him to that level of anger.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Calling for national unity and forgiveness, he added, “Please, Nigerians, let’s forgive and forget, as it’s even contained in our Lord’s Prayer… For there is no justice without forgiveness.”

The altercation reportedly began when Abuwatseya was delivering a package to Ikwechegh’s Abuja residence.

In the video, Ikwechegh is seen verbally abusing and slapping the driver, at one point threatening to make him “disappear from Nigeria.”

Following public backlash, the lawmaker was arraigned at a Magistrate Court in Kuje, where he pleaded not guilty to charges of assault.

While Abuwatseya’s apology may aim to de-escalate tensions, the legal proceedings continue as Ikwechegh faces formal charges, highlighting broader concerns about accountability among public officials.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

DHQ initiates strike operation on newly formed terrorist group, details emerge

DHQ initiates strike operation on newly formed terrorist group, details emerge

Ex-Rep member, state party leaders decamp from PDP to APC

Ex-Rep member, state party leaders decamp from PDP to APC

Bolt driver makes U-turn apologises to Abia lawmaker after assault incident

Bolt driver makes U-turn apologises to Abia lawmaker after assault incident

Education Minister wants FG to revive Jonathan's Almajiri system of education

Education Minister wants FG to revive Jonathan's Almajiri system of education

Oba of Benin urges NDLEA to explore medical potentials of marijuana

Oba of Benin urges NDLEA to explore medical potentials of marijuana

Like Ebang, Bauchi man posts on Facebook photos of women he had 'sexual relationships' with

Like Ebang, Bauchi man posts on Facebook photos of women he had 'sexual relationships' with

Wike promises to complete dualisation of major FCT township road in December

Wike promises to complete dualisation of major FCT township road in December

Troops kill 481 terrorists, arrest 741 suspects, says Lagbaja's death won't stop us

Troops kill 481 terrorists, arrest 741 suspects, says Lagbaja's death won't stop us

Kyari gets 72 hours ultimatum to resign as NNPCL boss

Kyari gets 72 hours ultimatum to resign as NNPCL boss

Pulse Sports

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Wike unveils renewed hope youths empowerment programme, distributes 80 vehicles

Wike distributes 80 cars to financially empower youths, reduce transport costs

Police arrest 177 criminals, uncover organ harvesting in Ebonyi

Police arrest 177 criminals, uncover organ harvesting, ritual killing network

14 travellers narrowly escape death as bus catches fire on Anambra bridge

14 travellers narrowly escape death as bus catches fire on Anambra bridge

Anambra State Governor, Charles Chukwuma Soludo. [Twitter:@AnambraNewMedia]

Anambra Labour leaders ask Soludo to adopt FG minimum wage template