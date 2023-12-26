Adamawa Police confirms attack on Kwapre community, begin investigation
The gunmen were suspected to be members of Boko Haram who invaded with motorcycle, carted away food items and rushed towards Sambisa Forest.
SP Suleiman Nguroje, command spoke person, disclose this to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Tuesday. He said that the incident occurred on Monday, the Christmas day and investigation had since commenced.
According to him, Commissioner of Police, Babatola Afolabi, has deployed officers and directed for investigation. He called on the general public to report any suspicious character to Police and other security agencies to ensure security in the state and country at large.
Simon Buba, District Head of Dugwaba, also confirmed to newsmen that two persons were Killed during the attack. According to him, the gunmen were suspected to be members of Boko Haram who invaded with motorcycle, carted away food items and rushed towards Sambisa Forest.
