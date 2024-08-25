Abuja burns as police officers, trader killed during Shiites' violent protest

The ugly incident, which happened incident in the nation's capital on Sunday, August 25, 2024, disrupted businesses and caused panic for residents of the affected area.

Pulse gathered that the civilian victim identified as Amiru, was playing onlooker as police officers clashed with the Shiite protesters.

Amiru was reportedly shot in the chest while making a run for his life when police chased down the protesters close to Chateau De La-Rey in Wuse Zone 6.

According to an eyewitness account, the victim was rushed to the Accident and Emergency unit of Zone 3 hospital, but the section had already been overwhelmed by the number of casualties, mainly police officers.

“So, he breathed his last while being rushed to Maitama District hospital,” the anonymous source said.

Police describe Shiite attack as unprovoked

A spokesperson for the FCT Police Command, Josephine Adeh while confirming the incident, described the attack as unprovoked, accusing the group of destroying three police patrol vehicles.

Adeh claimed that the IMN members attacked some personnel of the Nigeria Police Force attached to the FCT command at Wuse Junction by a traffic light, knocking three officers unconscious.

“The FCT police command wishes to confirm an unprovoked attack by the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria, popularly known as the ‘Shi’ite’ group, on some personnel of the Nigeria Police Force attached to FCT command at Wuse Junction by the traffic light, where two (2) police personnel were killed, three left unconscious in the hospital, and three (3) Police patrol vehicles set ablaze," she said.

According to the police spox, the protesters wielded machetes, improvised explosive devices (locally made bombs in bottles with kerosene), and knives.

“The proscribed organisation attacked the police checkpoint unprovoked, wielding machetes, improvised explosive devices (locally made bombs in bottles with kerosene), and knives,” the statement added.

Police say the situation is under control

In his reaction, the FCT Police Commissioner, Benneth Igweh, condemned the attack.

The CP, who disclosed that several arrests have been made, pledged to bring to justice all the perpetrators of the attack.

“While several arrests have been effected, the Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh, condemns the unprovoked attack on Police officers.